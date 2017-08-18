Midlothian MSP praises anti-bullying campaign

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame has lent her support to the riders of Bikes Against Bullies on their Grand Tour recently.

The MSP was undertaking her summer surgery tour, staging drop in advice clinics in over 30 villages and towns round the constituency whe she met up at Leadburn with members of Bikes Against Bullies, a UK-wide charity, which aims to support young people who have experienced bullying and their families.

Ms Grahame said: “I always meet a great variety of people when I’m out on my summer surgery tour, however Bikes Against Bullies was definitely something a bit different. I cover a fair few miles during my own tour, but I certainly can’t match the Bikes Against Bullies journey from Lands’ End to John O’Groats on 50cc scooters all in the name of a good cause.

“I understand the aim of this tour is to remember some of those victims of bullying who felt they had no other option but to take their own lives, whilst also showing the estimated 1.5 million children in the UK who are bullied each year that not only do people care, but they are here to help them find the support and help they need.

“It’s an admirable mission and I’m glad to see the biking community rally to the cause. I hope the riders involved enjoyed their time in Midlothian and are now taking a well-earned rest after six days in the saddle!”