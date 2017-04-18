Midlothian MSP praises work of Bonnyrigg centre

Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, recently visited the Orchard Centre at Bonnyrigg.

Created to treat individuals who struggle to engage with more structured forms of therapy, the Orchard Centre utilises art therapists to engage the patients in an emotionally expressive way.

While visiting the Centre, Mr Beattie had the opportunity to meet with various people, including art therapists Andrea Spink and Susan MacKay.

Speaking of the visit, he said: “The Orchard Centre at Bonnyrigg is doing excellent work. This form of therapy is highly valuable and provides patients the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings in a creative, non-verbal manner.

“Andrea and Susan had some great insights into the benefits of art therapy, and I was impressed to learn of the high success rate of such treatment. This can truly benefit those who have difficulty with self-expression in other structured psychological therapies. It was a pleasure visiting with them today.”