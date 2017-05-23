Midlothian MSP support work of bereavement charity

When struggling with grief after the death of a loved one, people often feel isolated and unsupported.

Mr Beattie said: “Support by charities like Sue Ryder is vital for people who are struggling to come to terms with the death of a family member or someone they were close to. Their online community – where people go to for support from others in similar situations – is proving to be an invaluable tool for people who are feeling isolated. People who use it feel more able to cope and less alone so I would urge anyone who thinks they’d benefit to give it a try.”

Pamela Mackenzie, Sue Ryder’s Scotland director, added: “Originally designed for people approaching the end of life, our online community has evolved to become more of a support for people who have lost someone they care for. People who use the service are going through a wide range of experiences, many of which are extremely difficult, and the support offered by community members to each other is immense.”

Mr Beattie concluded: “There’s no doubt that our reluctance as a society to talk about death and dying impacts on people’s ability to cope when someone they love dies. That’s why it’s really important that we try to shake off this taboo and accept that the death of someone we’re close to is something that we will all experience. Only then will people be able to grieve more openly and not feel as isolated.”