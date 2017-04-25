Midlothian MSP to champion the bumblebee

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie has become a Species Champion for the garden bumblebee.

This initiative was designed to support the protection of Scotland’s threatened wildlife by collaborating with Members of the Scottish Parliament to inform people on the importance of nature’s diversity and its importance to our health, wealth and wellbeing.

Mr Beattie said: “I am excited to work with the Bumblebee Conservation Trust on bringing awareness to the importance of garden bumblebees in our country. The bumblebee is vital to our environment as they pollinate the flowers in our landscape and many of the crops that provide us with food.

“Because many wildflowers, animals and ecosystems in Scotland depend on the free service that bees provide, our environment could greatly suffer unless we do what we can to save these little creatures.

“There are so many things that can be done to help sustain and protect bumblebees. You can purchase nectar-rich flowers to help sustain local populations. You can be sure to have a variety of flowers in your garden that bloom at different times throughout the spring and summer so as to provide a continual source of nutrients for them. You can encourage your local gardens and parks to incorporate these things to help maintain the bumblebee population.

“I would encourage all within my constituency to see what they can do today to help the bumblebees in their area, and I’m looking forward to championing this species in Parliament and beyond.”