Midlothian MSP wants to hear of your train concerns

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame is to raise constituent concerns about cancellations and overcrowding on the Borders Railway with ScotRail Alliance CEO Alex Hynes when she meets with him next month.

Ms Grahame said: “I campaigned for the re-opening of The Borders Railway for a number of years, and whilst it is now undoubtedly a fantastic asset to the area it’s important that performance on the line is continually looked at and improved. The Borders Railway has proven more of a success than many anticipated, and that shows in the passenger numbers on many services.

“It’s disappointing when things go awry and leave people stranded, as I was myself whilst going to my constituency office. It’s true that some faults are unavoidable – in the past 12 months only 38 per cent of delays or cancellations were ScotRail’s fault, with the rest being as a result of Network Rail or other train operators.

“However, I’ve asked my constituents to get in touch with me with their experiences of the service so as I can raise any issues with Mr Hynes and ensure the line gets the best possible service.”

Constituents should email christine.grahame.msp@parliament.scot with their own experiences of the Borders Railway.