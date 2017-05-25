Midlothian Muslim businessman condemns Manchester terror attack

Scotland’s “Curry King” has issued a fierce condemnation of the Manchester suicide bombing, calling it “a barbaric atrocity against all humanity and an affront to the Muslim faith”.

Matin Khan, a prominent Muslim who owns and runs Bangladeshi restaurants in Dalkeith and Loanhead, said he had been unable to sleep since Monday’s attack.

“There is no place in any decent society for such cruelty,” said Mr Khan, who has made the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the most holy city of Muslims. “The Manchester attack is particularly tragic as it was targeted against defenceless young people.“

He continue: “For a true Muslim, killing just one other human being is an attack on all humanity. This mass murder has to be condemned in the strongest terms by those of all religions and of none. It has no place in our faith.”

Earlier this month Mr Khan’s Itihaas restaurant in Dalkeith was voted Scotland’s best curry restaurant. In 2014 Mr Khan, who moved to the UK from his native Bangladesh as a teenager, organised a demonstration in Edinburgh against the so-called Islamic State.