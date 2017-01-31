Midlothian organisations urged to apply for funding

Tyne Esk LEADER funding, which is administered by Midlothian Council, has generated an additional investment of just over £300,000 to the Tyne Esk area after over £230,000 worth of grants were awarded to local companies.

The funding stream, which is made up of European Union and Scottish Government funding, is designed to help develop rural areas in Scotland and below is an outline of each successful application. The Tyne Esk area covers rural Midlothian and East Lothian, which is most of both local authorities except for Musselburgh, Dalkeith, Newbattle and Woodburn.

Applications are being encouraged from the county. Midlothian councillor Jim Bryant said: “The Tyne Esk LEADER is a great way for local business to apply for funds that can completely change the dynamic of their company and how it engages with the local community.

“Providing the opportunity to apply for funding helps our local business grow and adapt to changing industries while improving the local economy.

“Congratulations to the successful applicants and I look forward to seeing new and exciting things in Midlothian in 2017!”

LEADER funding can be applied for from any organisation with a focus on how the funds would improve the lives of local people and how it could improve the local economy.

A project team is in place to provide vital support and advice throughout the application process so if you have any ideas which would come under any of the following categories please get in touch - Communities, Rural Enterprise and Farm Diversification.

To do this please email info@tynnesk.co.uk or call 0131 271 3590. Visit www.tyneesk.co.uk for more information.