Midlothian park to showcase Fringe event

Dalkeith Country Park will serve as the spectacular backdrop for an Edinburgh Festival Fringe performance later this month.

For the first time, the park has become a registered Fringe venue and will welcome acclaimed theatrical dance company Oceanallover for performances on August 25 and 26.

Tickets for ‘Sea Hames’, Oceanallover’s latest show, take place at 2.30pm and is a free event.

The show is inspired by the Orcadian Festival of the Horse and Boys’ Ploughing Match and explores the mythology and iconography of the horse, plough, sea and land.

The festival is a tradition more than 200 years old. On the island of South Ronaldsay children dress as Clydesdale horses alongside the patterns of straight lines made by ploughs in the sands along the shore.

Oceanallover’s artistic director Alex Rigg lived on Orkney for several years and was involved and inspired by the archaeology and traditions of the islands.

The niece of respected horse-man and ploughing match judge Raimie Manson, Sarah McFadyen and her husband Joey Sanderson, have written music for the project in collaboration with the Oceanallover team.

Julie Merrilees, visitor services manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “Becoming a Fringe venue is very exciting and we are thrilled to be part of one of Edinburgh’s most iconic festivals.

“We are helping to take the Fringe from the hustle and bustle of the city to the Midlothian countryside to provide a unique experience. “Dalkeith Country Park’s idyllic setting will serve as a superb backdrop to Oceanallover’s memorable performances.”

Oceanallover, based in South West Scotland, has created many stimulating outdoor performances for a wide number of locations from urban sites to rural settings.

Spots for the free performances on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, Augustb 26 can be booked via https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/sea-hames.

Transport has been organised between Edinburgh city centre and Dalkeith, with a bus running from Dance Base in the Grassmarket at a cost of £6.50 per person.