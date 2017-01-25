Midlothian police issue phone scam warning

Police in Midlothian are warning residents of a particular type of phone scam after an elderly couple were conned out of a four-figure sum on Thursday, January 19.

The caller masqueraded as being from a benevolent fund and persuaded a Loanhead couple in their 70s to buy iTunes vouchers.

They then phoned back to obtain the voucher codes which allows them to access the money on the voucher.

Officers are now investigating and warning people to be on their guard for unsolicited phone calls of this nature.

Information about protecting yourself against bogus callers and telephone scams can be found at www.home.bt.com/lifestyle/money/money-tips/common-telephone-scams-to-beware-of-11363990392913