Midlothian prepares for Storm Doris

All of Midlothian’s HGV gritters and snowploughs will be out this evening (Wednesday) ahead of the forecast snowfall.

The Met Office has predicted sleet will turn eventually to snow overnight across the county with up to five centimetres falling at low levels and significant accumulations on higher ground on Thursday morning.

A council spokesman confirmed that from 9pm tonight (Wednesday) all gritter and snowploughs would be out, initially treating and clearing snow from priority routes.

“Our policy is to treat priority routes first, for example, roads to schools and hospitals. It’s only once they have been treated that our crews move on to secondary roads and finally, mainly residential streets,” added the spokesman.

“Should the forecast be correct it is very unlikely that we will get to the tertiary routes before Thursday night and possibly into Friday.

“From 5am additional resources will be deployed on footways and pavements.

“Given the likelihood of snowfalls coupled with drifting winds, there could be potential significant disruption during the morning rush hour.”

To find out more about priority routes at www.midlothian.gov.uk/severe-weather

