Midlothian pupils reach learning award finals

Two Midlothian schools have beaten off stiff competition from across Scotland to be selected as finalists at this year’s Scottish Education Awards.

Roslin Primary School’s partnership with the Rosslyn Chapel Trust has been shortlisted for the Transforming Lives through Partnerships Award for their “Junior Tour Guide” initiative, which has completely transformed the relationship between the school, the village community and the chapel.

All of the finalists will be invited to attend an awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 7, where judges will unveil the winners of each award category.

Head of Education at Midlothian Council, Grace Vickers, said: “To have two of our primary schools make it through to the finals is absolutely fantastic. It’s testament to the commitment and dedication of the staff who are doing fantastic, creative work that’s really engaging our young people.

“Our staff are not only raising attainment but they are making learning fun and, ultimately, changing lives for the better. Well done to everyone involved.”

The Scottish Education Awards recognise and reward the people who dedicate their lives to children and young people and showcase the valuable work and innovation happening in classrooms across the country. There are also categories which recognise and reward the dedication of teachers, head teachers and support staff across Scotland.