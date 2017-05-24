Midlothian pupils to get lessons in farming

Arniston House, in partnership with the Royal Highland Education Trust and the Midlothian Estates Group, is hosting a two-day Food and Farm event on Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25.

Local RHET and MEG volunteers along with other partner organisations will be involved in delivering the programme which supports schools in the delivery of Curriculum for Excellence. Funding for the event has come from the Scottish Government Food and Drink Industry Division.

Local MSP Christine Grahame will also attend the action-packed project and will learn about the types of cereal crops grown in Scotland and the different uses of each.

The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and The Roslin Institute will host two vet investigations. The first will look at what cows eat and their digestive system while at the second participants will pretend to be the vet on a dairy farm where the cows are not milking very well.

The Food and Farm event will look at the life of sheep, forestry, dairy farming, and the difference between grass, hay and silage.

Edinburgh & Midlothian Beekeepers Association will be on hand to explain how a hive works and honey is made while Supernature Oils will showcase the oil seed rape industry.