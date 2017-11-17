Midlothian Remembers

Services took place across Midlothian on a sunny but cold Remembrance Sunday to remember those who lost their lives fighting for their country.

Local councillors, community councillors, veterans, current servicemen and women, and members of the public laid wreaths with hundreds turning out to pay their respects. See our slideshow for photos from services across the county, including at Lasswade, Bonnyrigg, Penicuik, Gorebridge and Newtongrange.

Gorebridge rem sunday

Photos by Alan Wilson, Fiona Horne and Paul Davidson.