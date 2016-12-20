Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Bonnyrigg’s bust of Lord Nelson

In 1905 Bonnyrigg held a lantern procession and church service in the Cockpen United Free Church to commemorate the centenary of Lord Nelson’s victory at Trafalgar.

The procession was headed by Bonnyrigg Brass Band and included a model of ‘HMS Victory’.

More than £50 was raised earning the town this commemorative statue.

This bust shows Admiral Nelson and was made of oak and copper taken from HMS Victory.

The text notes that it was awarded to the town of Bonnyrigg by the ‘British and Foreign Sailors Society’ for the town’s benevolence towards the ‘Nelson Memorial Fund’.

Lord Nelson won the Battle of Trafalgar against a combined Franco-Spanish Naval force, during the Napoleonic Wars.

History says that the battle was won using the revolutionary naval strategy devised by John Clerk of Eldin on Penicuik High Pond.

During the battle he was mortally wounded by a sniper and died knowing his ships had won the day.

Photo: Midlothian Council Local Studies/Scran

