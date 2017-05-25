Midlothian’s gems to sparkle in online film

A new online film, aimed at promoting Midlothian to visitors across the globe, has been launched by national tourism body VisitScotland.

Working in partnership with Midlothian Council and Midlothian Tourism Forum, the VisitScotland production showcases the number of things to see and do across the region.

Using the tagline ‘something… different, mysterious, awesome...’ – the film features the wealth of visitor experiences on offer in Midlothian such as the Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World, the Secret Herb Garden and Rosslyn Chapel.

The 68-second film also encourages visitors to explore ‘something dark’ during a visit to the National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange as well as trying ‘something crafty’ with a brewery tour and demonstration at Stewart Brewing in Loanhead.

Manuela Calchini, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “This fantastic new video showcases the very best of Midlothian, shining a spotlight on the region’s icons, as well as its hidden gems.

“The film is an additional asset for VisitScotland and our partners to promote Midlothian and its many attractions to visitors at home and further afield, providing a shop window for the whole region.

“I’m sure the video will inspire more visitors to ‘experience something different’ in Midlothian this summer and beyond. From breathtaking scenery to tasty food and drink, rich history to unforgettable attractions – Midlothian really does have ‘something’ for everyone.”

Andrew McDonald, chairman of the Midlothian Tourism Forum, said: “This video gives a snapshot of what Midlothian has to offer and highlights the many activities and experiences available to all that come to our beautiful region.

“Located on Edinburgh’s doorstep, Midlothian may well be easy to get to for visitors and residents alike – what may prove more difficult is to leave without wishing to explore more.”

To view the ‘Experience Something Different’ video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpGOEAyaH3k

To find out more about Midlothian, visit www.visitmidlothian.org.uk