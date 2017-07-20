Midlothian’s Senior Games success

Newbyres Flyers and Baldwin Buddies were crowned winners at the sixth annual Senior Games last week.

The popular games, which took place at Mayfield Leisure Centre and Ladywood Leisure Centre, involved teams from care homes and sheltered housing in Midlothian.

Midlothian senior care games winners Baldwins Buddies

Led by much-loved mascot, Macbear, the games began with an opening parade for 10 care home teams on July 4 at Mayfield followed by similar ceremony for the eight sheltered housing teams on July 6 at Ladywood.

Teams then took part in a conga dance warm up before nine games were tackled. From new age kurling to tossing the caber, shuffle board to duck racing, age was no barrier as contestants tried their best to hit targets and win points for their respective teams.

Care home winners for the first time were the Newbyres Flyers from Gorebridge care home with the runners up former champions, Nazareth Navigators from Bonnyrigg. Sheltered housing winners on Thursday, again for the first time, were the Baldwin Buddies beating last year’s winners The Crystals by five points.

All participants received medals presented to them by the Provost Adam Montgomery and MacBear before the biggest games event in the residents calendars came to a close with music and dancing.

This event is part of a nationwide campaign to get older people more active called ‘Going for Gold’ and Midlothian achieved this thanks to volunteers and friends from the county’s ‘Ageing Well’ project.

If you are over 50 and wish to be more active, there are classes and groups from walking to dance, yoga to table tennis and many more activities.

here are also a variety of opportunities to volunteer in your local community.

For more information, call Vivian Wallace on 0131 561 6506 or email at vivian.wallace@midlothian.gov.uk.