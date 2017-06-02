Midlothian schools praised for road safety message

Local school children from Bonnyrigg Primary School and Paradykes Primary School have received runner up and commended recognition in a Junior Road Safety Officer (JRSO) competition.

Now in its fourth year, the United Nations Global Road Safety Week runs from May 8 to 14 and seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding through its #SlowDown campaign.

Pupils from JRSO participating primary schools were encouraged to get imaginative and enter the competition through their own choice of media.

A total of 616 pupils from 37 primary schools entered with a range of impressive and informative poster designs, including traditional hand drawn entrees to digitally created designs as well as some accompanied by a selfie.

A joint entry from four pupils (Lauren, Amy, Fraser and Connor) at Bonnyrigg Primary School was awarded runner up position for their excellent design that kept it to the point with the message: ‘Do not speed.’

Additionally, primary 2 pupil Aimee Robertson of Paradykes Primary School submitted a road safety poster that was commended by judges and received commended certificates.

The overall first prize went to five year old Isra Ahmed, a primary 1 pupil at Milton Primary School, South Lanarkshire, with her creative design that kept it simple yet impactful with the message: ‘Read the sign, take your time.’

Michael McDonnell, director of Road Safety Scotland, said: “The enthusiasm of young people and schools across the country never ceases to amaze me, and the quality of the submissions shows great imagination.

“Hopefully, the underlying reasons for the competition and Global Road Safety Week will be brought home to the children and strike a chord with their teachers and parents. The road environment can be dangerous and inappropriate speed choice is a major factor in the type of injuries vulnerable people can suffer.

“JRSOs do a fantastic job of promoting road safety messages in their schools and it’s encouraging to see so many schools getting involved and putting Scotland on the global road safety map. A massive thank you and well done to all those involved.”

A further 26 runners up and 77 commendations were awarded to pupils from schools in Aberdeenshire, East Dunbartonshire, Moray, North Lanarkshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.

All schools who entered received a participation certificate.