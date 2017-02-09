Midlothian schools strike gold

King’s Park Primary in Dalkeith and Strathesk Primary School in Penicuik have been recognised with a prestigious national award for innovation and achievement in delivering physical education and extra-curricular sport.

The sportscotland Gold School Sport Award were recently presented to staff and pupils at the schools by Andrew Baptie of Sport Scotland.

Strathesk Primary School celebrated with a morning of sport, allowing pupils to take part in a variety of sports sessions.

King’s Park Primary School pupils attended the celebration ceremony wearing the local sports club kit and sportswear.

The School Sport Award is a national initiative that is designed to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and sport. It also encourages sporting links between schools and the communities around them.

There are currently 158 Gold Schools, 281 Silver and 92 Bronze across Scotland.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland said: ‘‘I would like to congratulate all of the staff and pupils at the schools for putting physical education and sport at the heart of their schools and local communities. They should all be extremely proud of this fantastic achievement.’’

To achieve a Bronze or Silver sportscotland School Sport Award, schools self-assess their current practice. However, to gain Gold status an extensive external assessment is also carried out by an independent panel of experts.

Councillor Bob Constable, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, congratulated all schools staff who worked in conjunction with the council’s Active Schools co-ordinators, saying: “Both schools have worked very hard to put sport and health at the centre of what they do. Well done to them for such a fantastic sporting achievement. I’m sure the pupils have had great fun along the way as well as getting fitter.”

The photograph shows King’s Park pupils with (l-r) Andrew Baptie (sportscotland partnership manager), Jennifer Gardiner (principal teacher), Scott Montgomery (Active Schools co-ordinator), Jamie Dougal (principal teacher), Arlene Limerick (head teacher).