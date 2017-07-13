Midlothian success at awards ceremony

Dalkeith man Vincent Tait scooped the Inclusive Transportation prize at the CIHT Awards in London recently.

Vincent, who is the strategic road safety manager with South West Scotland’s trunk road and motorway management company, Scotland TranServ, lifted the prize for the installation of an innovative crossing app at various sites in Largs.

Scotland TranServ was working in partnership with Transport Scotland and Roslin company Neatebox to instal an innovative crossing app at various sites in Largs.

The company recently missed out at the Scottish Transport Awards where it was nominated in two categories – for the Moving Cursor programme and again the Neatebox crossing app.

The innovative Neatebox Bluetooth technology has been implemented on a number of pedestrian crossings in the Ayrshire town. The smart phone app allows people with visual and physical impairment to more easily activate crossings.

Sometimes crossing control buttons can be located in inaccessible places, making activation difficult or even risky.

Vincent, who is Scotland TranServ’s road safety team leader, said: “Being nominated alone for such a prestigious award is further testament to the Neatebox technology we have installed in these Largs crossings. “This is a wonderful innovation that levels the playing field for those with visual and physical impairment. We look forward to its further application on new crossings across South West Scotland and the benefits these will deliver for communities across the region.”