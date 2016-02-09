Midlothian teen rockers belittle their ages

Despite still being in their teens, Newtongrange/Dalkeith trio The Carvelles’ second release shows a maturity well beyond their years.

The Not Coming Back EP moves on from their debut single Walk Away last summer.

Newtongrange/ Dalkeith band The Carvelles

Lead track Not Coming Back is insanely catchy. Once it gets in your head with its killer guitar hooks and sing-along chorus it just won’t leave, while I Should Know wouldn’t sound out of place on Arctic Monkeys’ critically acclaimed AM album.

On Bridges, keyboardist Duncan McQueen joins brother and lead singer James to great effect on the vocals for this soft rock ballad. The band then pick up the tempo for the bluesy Black Keys-esque foot-stomper Trains.

But it is the EP’s closer, Through The Eyes of The Old, which steals the show and really belittles the band’s ages. With Duncan kicking the track off on piano and vocals, he is joined by the rest of the band in a “lighters in the air” Queen moment, before a shift-change moves the boys into ELO territory. A real mind-blower of a track, rock opera at its finest!

All in all, this is an excellent release from a hugely-talented young band, that Midlothian should really be proud of.

The Not Coming back EP will be available on itunes and spotify from Saturday.

And, the boys will be playing an EP launch gig at the Mash House in Edinburgh on Saturday, in what is expected to be a sell out performance.