Midlothian travel team in the running for award

Midlothian Council’s Active Travel team has been shortlisted for two awards at the National Transport Awards.

The ‘Out and About Midlothian’ project, managed by the Active Travel team, will be up for two awards at a special ceremony in London later this year.

The project is in the running for both the ‘Travel Information and Marketing’ and Excellence in Cycling & Walking’ categories.

The news follows their recent success at the Scottish Transport Awards where the project picked up the top prize for ‘Excellence in Travel Information and Marketing’.

Work by the team for the project has included the installation of interactive, touch screen consoles with information about walking, cycling and public transport, at each of the four new Borders Railway stations in the county.

The touch screen consoles are one of a number of events and initiatives promoted by Bogdan Handrea, Midlothian Council’s Active Travel officer, as part of the project which aims to encourage sustainable travel in the county.

Other promotional work undertaken included the creation of a number of new cycling and walking route maps which are available online and in libraries and other council buildings across the county.

The project has also seen a number of events held including led walks and cycles as well as work with local charity, the Gorebridge Community Development Trust on the Big Bike Revival in October 2016.

A survey in January 2016 and a follow-up survey in February 2017 found that cycling from the stations increased by 4.39 per cent at Eskbank Station, 2.9 per cent at Newtongrange and 5.8 per cent at Gorebridge station. There was also an overall decline in car use at Eskbank and Newtongrange railway stations.