Midlothian trio are on top of the world

Alice Stevenson, Greg Playfair and Michael Christianson, all from Midlothian, together with more than 60 colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group, have completed the Fourtitude Challenge, helping raise £317,097 for Mental Health UK.

Alice, Greg and Michael were five of 62 colleagues who crossed the finish line in Birmingham, after tackling a mental agility challenge to test their resolve – 978 metres of Scafell Pike, cycling 100 miles, and completed a half marathon – all over the course of four days.

The challenge was named ‘Fourtitude’ to reflect that one in four people experience mental health problems, and that the fearless colleagues will be completing the gruelling challenge within four days and starting in four teams – one from each home nation.

This demanding challenge was in aid of Lloyds Banking Group’s two year charity partnership with Mental Health UK, a key part of the Group’s commitment to help Britain prosper. The partnership aims to promote awareness of the link between mental health and money problems, encourage discussion between customers and colleagues and raise at least £2million per year to enable the creation of a Mental Health and Money Advice Service.

The Midlothian trio was particularly motivated for the Fourtitude challenge as they have each either experienced mental health problems or seen the effects of them first hand. This gave them the extra push they needed to complete this gruelling challenge. Each of the trio have previously raised money for charity through physical challenges and their experience stood them in good stead and made them invaluable members of their team.

Fiona Cannon, Responsible Business and Inclusion director, Lloyds Banking Group said: “This is certainly one of the toughest challenges we have ever set up for our colleagues. We could not be prouder of everyone involved and it is fantastic that we have exceeded the original fundraising target and raised £317,097 for Mental Health UK, a key part of the Group’s commitment to help Britain prosper. This brings the total fundraising to nearly £3 million – smashing the £2m per year target initially set out by the partnership, and will enable the creation of a Mental Health and Money Advice Service.”