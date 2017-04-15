Midlothian women take on pension fight

A group of women recently met at the Lasswade Centre to support the campaign Women Against State Pension Inequalities (WASPI).

This was the first meeting of WASPIMidlothian. The campaign aims to achieve fair transitional state pension arrangements for all women born in the 1950s affected by the changes to the state pension law (1995/2011 acts).

WASPI does not disagree with the equalisation of pension age, but disputes how the transitional process happened to women born in the 1950s. The lack of notice and speed of change left millions of women born in the 1950s without enough time to plan for retirement.

The State Pension Acts of 1995 and 2011 were not communicated effectively, leaving many women unaware of the vast changes to the state pension scheme. As a result, hundreds of thousands are suffering financial hardship. The Department of Work and Pensions ignored recommendations from the Turner Commission and Saga that women should be given at least 10 to 15 years notice to plan for the changes to their retirement age. WASPI has raised £100,000 which is being used to employ Bindman’s, the equality lawyers, to fight its members’ case in court and it has also been successful in gaining funding from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. The case has been heard in Parliament and there is cross party support for the campaign.

All 50s women are welcome to join the local group and join in the fight to gain a fair deal.

Contact WASPIMidlothian on facebook, email WASPIMidlothian@yahoo.co.uk or visit www.waspi.co.uk for more information.