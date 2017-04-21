Midstock Festival line-up announced

Music legends of the 70s, 90s and noughties will be performing at this year’s Midstock Festival.

Electronic dance group The Time Frequency will be headling an extra night – the Friday evening at Dalkeith Country Park.

Topping the bill will be Welsh rock band Feeder who will close the festival on the Saturday night.

Also signed up for the Saturday are Hot Dub Time Machine, Skids, Showaddywaddy, Nipples of Venus, Eugene Twist and Milestone.

Midstock Festival will take place on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 boasting an eclectic mix of bands and artists on stage over the two dates.

Organisers Wullie Slight and Scott Gunn are excited about the continued popularity of the festival: “We have been encouraged by the great crowd we attract at Midstock and we are continually trying to grow and improve the festival, hence the addition of the Friday night show.

“Midstock is an independent, bespoke festival which we started in order to provide the Lothians community with a great event on their doorsteps.

“This is still at the core of what we’re trying to do but we have seen the festival expand somewhat and we’ve welcomed people from all over the country in the last couple of years. Maybe word is out that we like a good party here in Midlothian!”

The show will be hosted by Arlene Stuart (Forth One), who will be joined by wrestler and TV personality, Grado.

Festival go-ers can expect the usual funfair attractions, face painting, food stalls and much more.

Tickets for Midstock Festival 2017 are on sale now from http://midstockfestival.com, http://tickets-scotland.com or in person at Ticket Scotland, Rose Street, Edinburgh, or Dalkeith Library.