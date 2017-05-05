Midstock organisers delighted with event’s continued growth as it enters its fourth year

The organisers of Midlothian’s biggest annual music festival have admitted their pleasant surprise at its success since it began in 2014.

Midstock Music Festival will be held over two days this year for the first time, with Feeder and TTF confirmed as headliners for the event at Dalkeith Country Park on September 1 and 2.

The Skids.

Dalkeith men Wullie Slight and Scott Gunn dreamed up the music festival four years ago, which has seen performances from the likes of The View, The Vengaboys, Fish and The Hoosiers in front of up to 5000 music fans each year.

Wullie has been amazed by the festival’s progress but has no intention to stop now.

He said: “It’s astonishing, we didn’t think we would get past year one. It’s very exciting year four, not thinking we would get this far, just two local guys thinking up a simple music event, and it’s grown arms and legs

“Having Friday is a leap forward for us, I think demand is what’s brought this on.

Midstock headliners 2017 - Feeder.

“People have been asking for camping which we can’t do with just a one day festival, so we are doing this to see what the demand is for the two days, if there is a big turnout we will probably add camping in 2018, which would be nice at it’s our fifth anniversary.

“We will just have to see how the extra day goes, if we can handle the logistics of it we see Midstock continuing to grow and grow. The capacity could probably go to 8000.”

Wullie told the Advertiser how the festival has changed his and Scott’s lives. He said: “It’s taken over my life, both our wives are pretty much involved nearer the time but they put up with us going to meetings and constant phone calls and emails all year long.

“I’m already in talks with booking companies for 2018. That’s how it is, it never stops.”

Midstock 2017 Friday night headliners TTF

This year’s event will again be hosted by Fourth One’s Arlene Stuart, who will be joined by wrestler and TV personality, Grado. Festival goers can expect the usual funfair attractions, face painting, food stalls and much more.

Eight acts will perform on the Saturday including headliners Feeder, while Scottish act TTF will headline a dance-based line up on the Friday night still to be confirmed.

Wullie added: “Friday will be more dance orientated. We still have a couple of acts to sign up. In years to come that will become a specific thing, maybe in a tent, it would just suit that better. But for this year they are on the main stage.

“This will be first time that TTF have played in the Lothians for a long time. So we are very excited about it.”

TTF’s Jon Campbell is just as excited about Midstock.

He said: “We are more than thrilled to be involved. It has been 17 and a half years since we played the Lothians, so we can’t wait to head to Dalkeith.”

Meanwhile, Grant Nicholls of Saturday headliners Feeder added: “Scotland has always been one of our favourite places to play and the Scottish people really love their music and know how to have a good time . We are looking forward to heading to Dalkeith for the Midstock Festival.”

Midstock organiser Wullie added: “We have worked on getting Feeder for three years, this year they are on tour and play festivals this summer, we just happened to be lucky enough to get them on our roster this year, we are so chuffed.

“Scott and I used to play their songs in cover bands, so to have them come to Dalkeith is just brilliant.

“I think this shows how far we have come as a festival. Getting to year four, we have now got an impressive portfolio of acts, which helps secure bands and acts for the future.

“We are delighted with the line-up on the whole this year.

“Hot Dub Time Machine is a big one for us, we were so chuffed to get him. He played four nights at Edinburgh Corn Exchange last year, as well as all over the world, he is highly regarded.”

MIDSTOCK 2017 LINE-UP

Friday, September 1

(Evening only)

The Time Frequency

Plus more acts to be announced

Saturday, September 2

Feeder

Hot Dub Time Machine

The Skids

Showaddywaddy

Nipples of Venus

Eugene Twist

Milestone Stevie McCrorie

Wullie also believes the festival has benefited the local economy since it started.

“I think we have created a really solid team around us and you also have to consider the economic value to the area. We use suppliers over the space of a year, it’s not just one weekend. We use local printers for the publications, thinks like that.

“We consider it to be made in the Lothians, it’s Lothian’s music festival. We are still a family friendly event, and it has stayed independent.

“We really enjoy working alongside Dalkeith Country Park, Not just because of its beauty and splendour, it’s the team we work with.

“We also have a good relationship with the council. We collaborate well with them and feel they are part of the success of Midstock.”

Midstock Music Festival, at Dalkeith Country Park, September 1 and 2. Tickets available from http://midstockfestival.com http://tickets-scotland.com or in person at Ticket Scotland, Rose St, Edinburgh or Dalkeith Library. Early bird adult tickets available until the end of the May are £20 for Friday and £30 for Saturday. Child early bird tickets are £5 each day.