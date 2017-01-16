Search

Millerhill waste plant to open in 2019

Councillors from Edinburgh and Midlothian Councils visit the Edinburgh/Midlothian Recycling & Energy Recovery Centre site at Millerhill. Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith

Councillors from Edinburgh and Midlothian Councils visit the Edinburgh/Midlothian Recycling & Energy Recovery Centre site at Millerhill. Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith

Work is now underway to build a new state-of-the-art energy-from-waste plant serving Midlothian and Edinburgh.

Component:1.4336643.1484129395, , ,$mergedBody