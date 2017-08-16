Mining museum’s family fun day event

National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange hosts its annual family fun day this Sunday with a range of attractions on offer.

The event takes place from 11am-4pm, promising fun activities on site for the whole family to enjoy, including pony rides, face painters, miniature railway, balloon modelling, a magician, Stevie the Clown, beat the goalie, archery, craft stalls, Victorian dress-up and crafts.

Gillian Rankin, marketing and events officer for National Mining Museum Scotland, said: “Come rain or shine we promise a fantastic day out for the whole family with activities taking place both outside and in! We hope to see another great turnout on Sunday.”

Entry is £5 each or £18 for a family ticket.