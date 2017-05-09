Missing man appeal

Police in East Lothian are appealing for information to help trace a male reported missing from Musselburgh.

William Sanders was last seen leaving his home address at about 5.40pm on Monday, May 8.

William Sanders.

Since then, the 73-year-old has not returned home, nor has he been in contact with family or friends.

William is a frequent traveller and regularly rides the No.30 Lothian Bus Service using his bus pass.

As William lives with dementia concern is now growing for his welfare and anyone with information that assist police with their enquiries is asked to come forward as soon as possible.

William is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins, medium build with wispy grey hair and green/grey eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing dark jeans, green puffer waist length jacket, dark blue mountain boots and carrying a light brown reusable Tesco bag.

Inspector Neil Mitchell from Dalkeith Police Station said: “William has now been missing since early yesterday evening without being seen or heard from and our enquiries to date have not yet established his whereabouts.

“I’m asking anyone with information to William’s whereabouts or that can assist in locating him to contact police immediately.

“We would also urge William to make contact with ourselves, or with his family and friends, and confirm he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4051 of 8th May 2017.