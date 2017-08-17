Mixed fortunes for local clubs except for Rose and Cuikie

The East Super League moves onto game five this weekend with two Midlothian clubs at the top.

As the Midlothian Advertiser went to press on Tuesday, both Bonnyrigg Rose and Penicuik were sitting proud with the Rose ahead on goal difference.

The Rose had a comfortable win over Camelon while Penicuik beat Dundonald Bluebell last Saturday.

But with midweek matches being staged again last night (Wednesday) it could all change as Bonnyrigg were set for a tough local derby against Newtongrange away from home while Penicuik faced a tough challenge away to Bo’ness United at Newtown Park.

And on Saturday, the Rose face another stiff test when it’s their turn to play Bo’ness while Penicuik are at home to newly-promoted Sauchie.

Newtongrange, who managed to escape relegation at the end of last season, got this season off to a good start against Dundonald but have since lost to Penicuik and Linlithgow but will be looking to get a result against Canoustie Panmure on Saturday having beaten them on two occasions last season.

Following Bonnyrigg’s win over Camelon, Rose boss Robbie Horn was satisfied with the result saying: ‘‘We got another clean to keep our run going.’’

Looking ahead he added: ‘‘I think the strength and quality of the squad we have got we will definitely get results more times than not but there are some strong teams out there.’’

Penicuik’s Johnny Harvey also said: We are delighted to have taken nine points from our first three matches. After our win against Linlithgow last week, it has given the team that air of confidence to go out and win games.’’

In the Premier League, Arniston and Dalkeith have had a poor start to the season with Arniston drawing all three matches played so far while Thistle have suffered three defeats in a row.

They too have midweek matches with Arniston away to high-flying Musselburgh while Dalkeith take on Tranent.

This Saturday, Arniston travel to Glenrothes while Dalkeith are down the coast at Dunbar.

In the South League, Easthouses are at home to Armadale having suffered back to back defeats so far in the league.

But a bigger problem for them is the loss of new signing, keeper Paul Tansey, who broke his leg during last Saturday’s match against Edinburgh United.