Model siblings are in vogue as careers take off

A brother and sister from Mayfield have appeared in the Italian children’s version of Vogue magazine as their modelling careers take off.

Ava Bernard (5) and Ethan Bernard (2) both featured in the world-famous fashion publication, with Ava on the front cover of Vogue Bambini.

Mum Karen Smith revealed that her daughter first took the family into the fashion world when she responded to a Facebook post in 2015 from a Spanish company looking for a Scottish girl model.

Ava then did work with French brand Cyrillus, and last year was signed to Superior Model Management in Glasgow along with Ethan. Ava is also signed to Quirky Kidz – Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke’s agency – which specialises in TV work.

Karen said of the Vogue appearance, shot at Glen House, Innerleithen: “It’s amazing. Everyone I speak to can’t believe it. We had to order it online – apparently it’s an English version – but as I can see the photos it’s fine either way.

“Everyone was very nice and welcoming. It was Ethan’s first modelling job. As soon as we went into the Vogue casting they wanted both of them.”

Of Ava’s career, Karen added: “I don’t think she knows how big a deal it is. She just enjoys the photo shoots and is always asking to do more.

“They say that she has got a bright future ahead. I’m really proud of her. I’m not really a big fashion person so I don’t know where it comes from.”

Karen and the fashion kids’ dad Ross are due to marry in July and Karen said: “Everyone will be trying to get Ava’s photo instead of mine!”