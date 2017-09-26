Move to new campus beckons for Bonnyrigg primary

St Mary’s Primary School is to relocate to the new school campus on Rosewell Road, Bonnyrigg, due to open in 2019.

At a recent full council meeting, councillors approved four recommendations after hearing the outcome of a public consultation and a report by Education Scotland.

The proposals will mean that when the new school campus opens on Rosewell Road, St Mary’s RC Primary School will move from Polton Street to the new campus on Rosewell Road.

In addition, it is intended that strong communication links will be maintained between the staff of both Burnbrae and St Mary’s PS and council officers to ensure a smooth transition into the new campus with a clear plan on shared campus working.

School travel plans and parking arrangements will be reviewed to ensure any new and enhanced measures required are in place for the new campus opening.

Pupils and staff will be fully involved in designing the layout of internal and external spaces at the new campus, planned for August 2019.