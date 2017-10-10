MSP backs Wear it Pink campaign

Jeremy Balfour MSP for the Lothian Region, pulled on some eye-catching pink clothes at the Scottish Parliament to encourage constituents to take part in the UK’s biggest, brightest and pinkest fundraiser, wear it pink, on Friday, October 20.

wear it pink is back for its 16th year, calling on supporters across the country to add a flash of pink to their wardrobe for the day and raise money for Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving breast cancer research.

Mr Balfour joined fellow parliamentarians in Holyrood to encourage people across Scotland to get involved and help support Breast Cancer Now’s efforts to ensure that, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live.

The annual fundraising campaign has raised £30 million to date for Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving research. Anyone can take part, whether at work, at home or at school. All you have to do is wear something pink and donate what you can.

Mr Balfour said: “Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in Scotland – unfortunately most people know of someone affected by this terrible disease. Every year around 4,600 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and almost 1,000 people will die of it.

“Wear it pink is an important opportunity to stand together and support Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving research. I would like to urge local people across Edinburgh and the Lothians to join me by wearing it pink on Friday, October 20 and show their support for Breast Cancer Now.”

Breast Cancer Now’s Director for Scotland, Mary Allison, added: “As the UK’s largest breast cancer research charity we are dedicated to funding the brightest minds to look into ways to save more lives from the disease. Our ambition is that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live – and live well.

“wear it pink is an important element in driving funds that will help us to achieve our vision and I’m delighted that MSPs are coming together again this year to support us. Their continued involvement means a lot.

Sign up to wear it pink on Friday, October 20 to support Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving research. For more information or to register, visit www.wearitpink.org.