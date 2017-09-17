MSP praise for Midlothian scientists

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative & Unionist MSP for Lothian, is commending three Easter Bush campus based SRUC academics working in animal behaviour and welfare on winning awards at a recent prestigious international congress.

The recent International Society for Applied Ethology (ISAE) Congress in Denmark – the main international forum for animal behaviour and welfare scientists – saw Professor Alistair Lawrence awarded with an Honorary Fellowship while Dr Irene Camerlink won the ISAE New Investigator Award for 2017 and Professor Francoise Wemelsfelder won the ISAE Creativity Award for 2017.

Mr Briggs, who lodged a Parliamentary motion commending the achievements of the scientists, said: “ I congratulate the SRUC staff on their fantastic achievements at the ISAE Congress. The SRUC has a justifiably high international reputation for the pioneering work it has done over many decades now in the field of animal behaviour and welfare and these awards are a further boost to the standing and profile of the SRUC and its world class experts.”