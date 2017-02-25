MSP praises Dalkeith Country Park

Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, has highlighted Dalkeith Palace and Country Park in a debate at the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Beattie spoke in the debate entitled ‘Celebrating Our Past: Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.’ The debate focused on Visit Scotland’s theme for 2017: Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

He Beattie said: “I was pleased to have the opportunity to highlight Dalkeith’s beautiful Palace and Country Park in the debate yesterday. Dalkeith is a wonderful place with a rich history that should be acknowledged and celebrated!

“I have a keen interest in history, and I feel that this year will provide both citizens and visitors with the opportunity to re-discover Scotland’s greatness.

“I look forward to seeing the events that will take place in Midlothian North this year. I hope all residents have the opportunity to take part in the incredible archaeology, history, and heritage our country has to offer.”