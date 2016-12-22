MSP supports Midlothian food collection

Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, showed his support for Tesco’s Neighbourhood Food Collection recently by volunteering at Tesco’s location in Dalkeith.

The food collection program was started in 2012 and has since collected over 38 million meals to help feed people in need. It is part of Tesco’s ongoing effort to encourage their customers to donate long-life food to charity and is a partnership with FareShare (food redistribution charity) and The Trussell Trust (foodbank charity). In addition to the Neighbourhood Food Collection, Tesco also has more than 600 permanent collection points across the country where customers can donate food each week.

Mr Beattie said: “The continued need for foodbanks is an unfortunate commentary on the state of our nation, and I hope that economic and social conditions will not always dictate their necessity. Until then, however, their work remains essential and I want to thank everyone at Tesco and their partner organisations for their excellent work on the behalf of our community.

“I would encourage all those who can to contribute to their local Tesco in support of those who, through no fault of their own, cannot afford meals for themselves and their families. Many thanks, as well, to those that have donated already this winter.”