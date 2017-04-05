Musselburgh are winners over Star in five goal thriller

Newtongrange Star deserved more from this East of Scotland cup tie after a great fightback having been three-nil down at one stage.

After a useful start the Star were a goal down after only eight minutes when a pacy left wing run by Ewan Ralton saw his shot parried by Star keeper Liam Amos only for the rebound to be slotted home by Michael Moffat from close range.

In reply skipper Lee Currie saw his free kick end just wide of ex-Star keeper Keiron Renton’s post.

More Currie instigated pressure saw Burgh survive more pressure from corners as the visitors held their nerve to stay 1-0 ahead with the first quarter gone.

With 24 minutes gone Newtongrange were awarded a penalty after David Morris was felled in the box only for Neil Martnuik’s resultant spot kick to be saved by Renton.

In reply Burgh’s Ralton put a clear headed chance over the Amos cross bar but Star were to rue the missed penalty when Matti King put the visitors 2-0 up in 35 minutes.

Just six minutes into the second half and it was 3-0 for the visitors when a keeper miskick left Conor Thomson with an easy tap in goal to put the tie out of reach.

On the hour a Currie corner found Dale Richardson’s header fly right through the Burgh defence but past the far post.

A minute later it was 3-1 when a Kenny O’Brien free kick hit the Burgh crossbar and from the rebound skipper Lee Currie scored to throw Star a lifeline.

A double booking saw Burgh’s Gary Cherrie yellow carded for a foul on Currie who was also booked for his retaliation.

It was in the 70 minute that the Star pulled it back to 3-2 when following another Currie free kick it was David Morris whose header found the Musselburgh net.

In a grandstand finale Matti King was booked for a foul on Currie in 83 minutes. Currie’s free kick found Lally at the far post but he squeezed the ball wide.

Star: Amos, Cook, Murray, Martynuik, Richardson, Currie, Morris, O’Brien, Douglas, Flynn, Wilson. Subs: Hamilton, Lally, Lander.