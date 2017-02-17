National accolades for Penicuik mentoring project

Two of Penicuik YMCA-YWCA’s Plusone Midlothian volunteer mentors have been awarded National Recognition Awards from the Scottish Mentoring Network.

In addition, the programme received a very highly commended project Award.

Eric Platten and Carol McNeill have volunteered for Plusone since 2014, committing their time to spend with a young person with-in their local community.

Once a week Carol and Eric work with their mentees encouraging them to take part in local activities and groups helping them to make friends and encouraging their social skills and confidence. Volunteer mentors support the young people to set goals for themselves which can be a whole host of things identified by the young person as something they’d like to improve on.

So far the scheme has helped young people get to school on time, keep out of trouble, talk more about their feelings or learn new skills like swimming or cooking or to manage situations better such as feeling less anxious in busy places.

The mentors and mentees have a lot of fun together engaging in many different activities like skiing, going to the gym, playing games, going to the cinema, museums and local places such as Rosslyn Chapel.

Plusone Midlothian are always looking for new recruits to join our award winning organisation. Becoming a volunteer mentor is easy as no experience is required other than a desire to help a young person and give back to your community, expenses, full training and support are provided. For more information contact Susan Kerr on 07921879799 or email Plusone@penicuik-y.co.uk