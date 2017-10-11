Networking idea is a treasure

Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC) is always trying new networking ideas.

Recently, it introduced netwalking which has proved extremely successful. And netgolf also captured the imagination of members and non-members.

Now, MELCC is experimenting with a business treasure hunt during the October school holidays. And you can bring your family free. The treasure hunt will test your local knowledge and it is is planned for Tuesday, October 17. Cars will leave from the award-winning Mercat Grill, 10 Whitecraig Road, Musselburgh.

The start time is 2pm and the hunt will take you around interesting places in East Lothian and Midlothian picking up clues as you drive around.

The secret final destination meet time is at 6.30pm for a light buffet and drinks.

George Archibald, the chief executive of MELCC, said: “Many people enjoy car treasure hunts. Therefore, it seemed sensible to take this initiative into a business context.

“This is a trial but we trialled netwalking and that is a popular, regular feature on our events list now.

“Netgolf was an experiment during the summer and it proved really popular and we plan to host a similar event next summer.”

Incidentally, the latest netwalk session was at Newbattle Woods last week.

Mr Archibald added: “There are no set agendas or networking rules just a great walk in beautiful countryside that allows you time to chat, bounce ideas and develop business relationships on an informal basis.”