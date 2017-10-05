New Bonnyrigg Rainbow unit needs your help

A new Girlguiding Scotland unit is seeking volunteers to help more girls join in the fun and adventure, following a successful holiday taster session.

The new 1st Hopefield Rainbow unit in Bonnyrigg, will offer girls, age five to seven, a safe space to learn new skills and make new friends – all while having loads of fun.

Sixteen girls enjoyed their first taste of everything Rainbows has to offer when the unit met for a special week-long session during the school holidays, thanks to funding from the Gannochy Trust.

Libby Spence, who led the holiday session, said: “Rainbows is very popular in our local area and rather than having the girls wait for a space to open up at an existing unit we decided to try something a bit different and run a week-long Rainbows session during the summer holidays. This gave the girls a chance to find out what Rainbows is all about and take their first step in their guiding adventure during the summer holidays.

“We had 16 girls join our under-the-sea holiday session we had an absolutely action-packed week of fun together playing games and learning all about sea creatures, singing, cooking, crafting and going on a treasure hunt. We also explored what it means to be a Rainbow and supported the girls to make their Rainbow Promise at the end of the week.

“We had brilliant feedback from the girls and their parents. One mum told us her daughter woke-up and bounced out of bed every morning so excited to come along to Rainbows.”

Following the success of the holiday session the unit plans to continue the fun and adventure throughout the year and are appealing for volunteers to support the new unit.

Libby added: “Being a volunteer with Girlguiding Scotland a really rewarding experience – and it’s not just the girls who have fun and gain new skills – you do too! You don’t need any previous experience and there’s lots of training and support available. Whether you’re interested in becoming a Leader or an occasional helper we’d love to hear from you.”

Girlguiding Scotland is the leading charity for girls and young women in Scotland supporting around 50,000 young members to enjoy new experiences, learn new skills and grow in confidence through an action-packed programme for Rainbows (age five to seven), Brownies (age seven to 10), Guides (age 10 to 14) and the Senior Section (age 14+).

To find out more about joining Girlguiding Scotland – on behalf of a young member or as an adult volunteer - go to www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/