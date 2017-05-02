New community noticeboard in Eskbank

Eskbank and Newbattle Community Council began its programme to improve community communication this week, with the erection of a new notice board at Eskbank Toll by Midlothian Council, and the launch of the Eskbank & Newbattle Community Forum, on Facebook.

The group already plans to erect a second notice board, once a location has been selected. If you think your neighbourhood would be a good location, please contact ENCC at enccmailbox@gmail.com, or drop a line to the Chair, at 10 Glenesk Crescent,Eskbank, EH22 3BL.

The next meeting of the community council will be on May 4 at 6.30pm, in the Edinburgh College on Dalhousie Road and is open to all residents. Details are posted on the notice board and the fb forum.