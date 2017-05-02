Search

New community noticeboard in Eskbank

Tom Begbie (Road Services at Fushiebridge Depot) at the Eskbank and Newbattle Community Council's new community noticeboard.

Eskbank and Newbattle Community Council began its programme to improve community communication this week, with the erection of a new notice board at Eskbank Toll by Midlothian Council, and the launch of the Eskbank & Newbattle Community Forum, on Facebook.

The group already plans to erect a second notice board, once a location has been selected. If you think your neighbourhood would be a good location, please contact ENCC at enccmailbox@gmail.com, or drop a line to the Chair, at 10 Glenesk Crescent,Eskbank, EH22 3BL.

The next meeting of the community council will be on May 4 at 6.30pm, in the Edinburgh College on Dalhousie Road and is open to all residents. Details are posted on the notice board and the fb forum.