New LGBT group for teens

A new group set up for young lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Penicuik is hoping to discover why it has had no attendees since it launched in October.

Penicuik YMCA-YWCA wants to build and promote a resilient LGBT youth community whose members are not discriminated against, with a class at its Queensway home on Tuesdays from 6.15-8pm.

Youth development worker Alba Rozalen is keen to find out why nobody has attended so far and is adamant that such a group is needed: “We have been in touch with two local high schools and have been working hard on promotion. Unfortunately the response has not been as expected.

“We don’t know if it is maybe the time it is on, so we just need to find out what would suit the young people better. We need to hear their needs.

“We are currently doing a survey to find out what is stopping them, it could be as simple as it’s a bad time for people. We need to find out the reasons for them not coming and then find a solution.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our community.

“Unfortunately, there are not many spaces and activities designed to meet the needs of our local LGBT youngsters.

“That is the reason why we want to claim and promote a more inclusive society by creating a space where LGBT young people can gather together and enjoy a variety of opportunities that we have to offer here.

“It’s basically to create a safe space for young people to come along, meet other young people and have open discussions about specific topics they want to talk about and also just to chill out really.

“We really believe there is a huge gap for this kind of thing.”

If you are of high school age between S2 to S6, identify yourself as a member of the LGBT community and you want to meet new people, call 01968 674851, email youthwork@penicuik-y.co.uk or check out www.safeyouthspaceevenings.wordpress.com.