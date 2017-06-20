New litter network is far from rubbish

Anyone with a stake in tackling litter in Midlothian can get access to the latest advice and research as Zero Waste Scotland has launched a new Litter Knowledge Network.

The comprehensive online resource brings together all the advice, expertise and support on litter prevention for the first time in Scotland, including the organisation’s in-depth research on scale, impact and attitudes to the problem.

The expert material and good practice advice on litter prevention is presented in an accessible and engaging way – such as the fact that Scotland collects 15,000 tonnes of litterevery year.

Resources, from across Scotland and further afield, comprise communications, cases studies of successful campaigns, and specialist advice covering specific litter challenges like dealing with cigarette butts, how to prevent coffee cup litter, tackling takeaway litter and tips on running community campaigns.

There are downloadable toolkits in easy-to-use format, to help specific local campaigns aimed at persuading the public not to drop litter.

The resource efficiency body also called on all those with a role in tackling littering in Scotland – such as local authorities, businesses, community groups and landowners – to contribute to the network with information, ideas, and good practice.

The launch builds on work rolled out over the last three years, including higher penalties for littering and the introduction of a successful carrier bag charge by the Scottish Government.

Cabinet Secretary for the Environment Roseanna Cunningham said: “We want to protect and preserve the beauty of Scotland for all who live and visit here.I encourage all those with a role in tackling litter to visit the Zero Waste Scotland website, and engage with the network where they can reap the benefits of the expertise and advice on offer.”

Iain Gulland, chief executive, Zero Waste Scotland, added: “Our Litter Knowledge Network provides fantastic new tools to help stakeholders in Midlothian take forward a preventative approach towards litter and flytipping. It includes great case studies on what works and what doesn’t.”