New Poppy Bus unveiled

Lothian Buses has unveiled a striking new design for its annual ‘Poppy Bus’ to mark Remembrance Day 2017.

This year’s design features cascading poppies set against an all-white background. The vehicle will run on various routes throughout the Lothians during November.

The bus was launched on Monday next to the Field of Remembrance in Princes Street Gardens and will return to mark the two-minute silence on November 11.

Lothian Buses invited former service personnel who now work for the company and representatives from Poppyscotland to be amongst the special bus’s first passengers.

Gaynor Marshall, Lothian Buses’ communication director, said: “We hope that our Poppy Bus will once again be popular with the residents and visitors of the City and prove to be a fitting tribute for those who have given service to our country.”

As well as the specially created ‘Poppy Bus’, each vehicle in the Lothian fleet will be decorated with a poppy vinyl.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We are delighted to once again have such extensive and visible support from Lothian Buses. The bus wrap is stunning and it is extremely heartening to see every single bus in the Lothian Buses family displaying poppies. We hope it will encourage and inspire the public to go the #ExtraMile in their support of this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.”

The company will also fundraise by making poppies and wooden crosses for planting in the Field of Remembrance, available for sale to its staff.