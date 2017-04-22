New Rosewell housing development hailed

Housebuilder Avant Homes has unveiled a trio of new showhomes at its popular Rosewell development, as it reaches the next exciting milestone in construction.

Hawthornden offers a range of three and four-bedroom properties with prices starting from £215,000 for a three-bedroom, semi-detached family home.

The new showhomes – The Westbury, The Newton and The Norbury – showcase the properies buyers can expect at the development.

Theresa Barbour, sales and marketing director for Avant Homes North East, said: “We’re delighted to be launching these three prestigious showhomes at Hawthornden because they provide buyers with an authentic first-hand feel for the outstanding quality they can expect when buying a home at the development.

“Each showhome interior has been designed differently to attract a wide range of househunters in the area. So far feedback has been very positive and I look forward to hearing more from visitors in the future.” Hawthornden, which launched in spring 2016, is one of three current Avant Homes developments in the east. The other two are Balfour Park, Newcraighall and Burnell Park, Haddington, both of which are proving popular with buyers.