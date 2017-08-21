New shops provide boost to town centre

The historic town centre of Penicuik is to welcome two new tenants following a successful marketing campaign to attract retailers.

London and Cambridge Properties (LCP), which manages Penicuik Shopping Centre for Evolve Estates, has signed up Kingstan Holdings, trading as Vaporized, for unit 5a on a five-year lease. Meanwhile takeaway pizza chain Dominos has taken a 20-year lease on unit 9.

The new location for Dominos Pizza in Penicuik Shopping Precinct.

As town centres across the country struggle to fill shop units, Julian Diamond, asset manager at LCP, welcomed the new arrivals in Penicuik.

He said: “It’s great news that we continue to attract both local, independent retailers and well-known high street names to Penicuik.

“Since the landlord acquired the centre in February last year, our proactive asset management team has been actively managing the scheme, looking at ways of improving the tenant offer and exploring other options to ensure that it remains an attractive prospect to both tenants and the local community.”

Richard Ford, of property management company Reith Lambert, which acted on behalf of LCP, said: “Although the retail market nationally continues to face challenges, demand for Penicuik remains strong. We are delighted to secure both Domino’s and Vaporized and feel confident that their respective offers will appeal to our core customer and further increase footfall within the scheme.”

Penicuik Shopping Centre.

Penicuik Shopping Centre has just two units available. To enquire, contact Richard Ford on 0141 225 571 or email richard@reithlambert.co.uk.