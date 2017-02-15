Newbattle High to pioneer new project

Newbattle Community High School is to be Midlothian’s first Centre for Excellence.

The school, which will move to a new site in spring of 2018, will offer students from across the county the chance to gain digital industry skills from film and video production to programming and coding.

Midlothian’s cabinet member for education, Councillor Bob Constable said: “This is a very exciting project. Our aim is that Newbattle will eventually be one of many Centres for Excellence, based in our secondary schools across the county.

“Each centre will have its own specialism. For Newbattle, the focus will be on digital industries such as games development, informatics, graphic design, robotics and music production. Others could focus on, for example, creative industries, languages and health and sport.”

At a recent full council meeting, councillors approved the Centres for Excellence model and agreed Newbattle should be the first pilot project. They also agreed £56,000 of funding from reserves to appoint a centre co-ordinator.

Councillors noted the ongoing work in developing key partnerships with the University of Edinburgh and commercial partners from digital industries. A further report about funding for the Centre of Excellence will come before council in June.

A bid for £1.3m of funding for the project has been made as part of the City Deal submission.