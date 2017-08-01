Newtongrange homes prove popular

The opening of the new railway station at Newtongrange has contributed to the sales success of Cruden Homes’ popular Wester Lea development in the village.

The new station, which is located only a short distance from the development, is part of the Borders Railway, the re-opened section of the Waverley Route between Edinburgh Waverley station and Tweedbank.

Since the opening of the new station in September 2015, commuters now make up a significant proportion of buyers living at Wester Lea, having been attracted by a journey time from Newtongrange to Waverley Station of around 21 minutes, as much as the many benefits offered by the development itself.

“There’s no doubt the opening of the new station at Newtongrange in 2015 helped increase buyer interest in Wester Lea almost overnight and it’s continued to this day,” said Cruden Homes’ sales and marketing director, Hazel Davies.

Such is the popularity of Wester Lea that now, only three properties remain for sale - a Bonaly mid-terraced three-bedroom villa and two larger Cobbinshaw semi-detached four bedroom villas.

Wester Lea includes a number of family orientated features, not least of which is a sizeable traditional village green in the middle of the development, which offers lots of green space and a play park for children. In addition, the area surrounding the green benefits from being car-free.