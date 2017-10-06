Newtongrange masterplan to be drawn up

A total of around 125 people came along to give their views on drafting a masterplan for the centre of Newtongrange.

The sessions, organised by LDA, the masterplanner commissioned by Midlothian Council and Borders Railway Blueprint Partnership, was held at The Mining Museum on Friday, September 1 and at Newbattle Parish Church on Saturday, September 2.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for economic development, Councillor Russell Imrie thanked everyone who contributed. “Getting the views of 125 local people, including community groups, residents and community councillors is extremely helpful,” he said.

“There was plenty of lively debate but we are all committed to the same final result and that’s making sure Newtongrange thrives and is an even more attractive place in which to live, work or visit.”

The masterplan team will now consider all the information gathered and views received. It will work with the council and Blueprint Partnership to develop the design in anticipation of further engagement with the community later in the year.