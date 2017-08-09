Nursery project bridging generation gap in Gorebridge

Local MSP Christine Grahame recently visited a joint project by Newbyres Nursery and Newbyres Village Care Home which sees young children visiting elderly residents on a weekly basis.

The project is supported by the charity Generations Working Together and aims to encourage friendships and understanding between the generations.

Ms Grahame said: “This is a wonderful project and having seen it first-hand, the positive impact it has is clear.”

Ms Grahame has also submitted a parliamentary motion at Holyrood welcoming the project and encouraging other communities to consider similar ideas.