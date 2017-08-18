Nurses take a walk to raise funds for dementia ward

Staff from Midlothian Community Hospital’s dementia ward have organised a local sponsored walk to raise money to benefit their patients.

This Sunday around a dozen nurses and health care assistants from the Glenlee Ward will take a ten-mile walk around Midlothian to raise money for the ward, and they are looking for your help to make life better for the dementia patients at the Eskbank Road hospital.

Nicola Livingston, the hospital’s activities co-ordinator, is one of the staff members taking part in the walk and said: “We just want to raise as much money as possible for the ward. Obviously being an NHS hospital it can be difficult, we don’t have the funds we would like. We do anything we can do to raise money for the ward.

“Dementia is a big issue, but it doesn’t often get highlighted how important the staff role is in treating the condition, it really is vital.”

Nicola explained how the cash raised would be used: “We are working on a sensory garden, making it more accessible and friendly for dementia patients, where people can relax and enjoy nice surroundings.

“So funds we raise by doing this walk will be used for that, as well as for activities for patients. Reminiscence projects are a big thing, they can really help dementia patients, old songs, stories, photos, those kinds of things are a major benefit.”

The Glenlee ward caters for up to 20 dementia patients at a time who have complex needs, from a wide range of ages.

Nicola added: “For us it’s about trying to provide the best care and keeping them supported. It’s a very busy ward. The staff are fantastic, they are all so caring, it’s a lovely place. It’s like a family.”

For the sponsored walk staff will start at the hospital, head to Dalkeith, Eskbank, Mayfield, Newtongrange, Gorebridge,Lasswade and back to the hospital, with the local Tesco supplying water.

Nicola said: “It was a group decision to do the walk from a wider discussion of ideas to raise money. And we thought that if we do it locally it can raise awareness of what we do, just trying to get the community involved. Our fundraising target is £500 but I think we will get over that.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/glenleeward.